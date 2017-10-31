Sexual harassment infects every aspect of women's lives. Are men finally getting it?

To the editor: What the American public, or more specifically, most of its male population, are finally starting to see is what most women have long known: Sexual bullies infect every facet of women’s daily lives. (“When men with power go too far: After years of whispers, women speak out about harassment in California's Capitol,” Oct. 29)

From social connections, to the workplace or school, to public transportation, even while minding our own business walking anywhere, we are immersed in a world where too many men see us as targets. I once witnessed an adolescent boy sitting in the lobby of my local library, casually taunting a young girl who walked by with crude sexual epithets and propositions that a construction worker would hesitate to utter.

I still wonder how that boy behaves today, and how that girl’s view of her safety in the world was forever altered.

Mickey Fielding, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I stand with my friend Assemblywoman Laura Friedman and every woman (and man) demanding a work environment based on dignity, respect and equality in Sacramento and everywhere else.

The legislators who represent my area are gentlemen, but I have heard unflattering portraits of the Capitol from women who work there, and I have observed conversation by other male legislators that make it easy to believe the women coming forward to tell their stories.

The time is overdue to create the work environment they deserve.

Justin Massey, Hermosa Beach

The writer is mayor of Hermosa Beach.

..

To the editor: After reading The Times’ reports on women who work at the state Capitol in Sacramento and about the Harvey Weinstein revelations, and watching the “Access Hollywood” tape from 2005, I find it easier to believe the women who accuse men of predatory sexual behavior than the men’s denials.

The remaining issue is whether this coverage will change behavior. Will women be more forthcoming in immediately reporting improper behavior? Will men believe the women rather than slip into the defensive “she said, he said” mode? Will more men suffer the consequences of their behavior?

I am not optimistic that behavior will change. The reason is President Trump, whom 16 women have accused of inappropriate sexual behavior, and whose facile denials do not cut it in a world in which adults are responsible for their actions, and actions have consequences.

Trump needs to be held to the same ethical standard and moral outrage to which Weinstein is being held.

Arch Miller, Arcadia

