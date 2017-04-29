L.A. burned 25 years ago. How have the '92 riots changed us?

Good morning. I’m Paul Thornton, The Times’ letters editor, and it is Saturday, April 29, 2017. Here’s a look back at the week in Opinion.

Twenty-five years ago today, the uprising in response to the acquittal of four police officers who were filmed savagely beating Rodney King began in Los Angeles. Over the next week, dozens of people would be killed and thousands injured — and the racial tensions that had long been plaguing Los Angeles would break dramatically into public view.

Since 1992, crime rates in Los Angeles have dropped dramatically, and by many other measures the region has largely recovered from an event that altered the world’s view of this city. But how did the violence 25 years ago permanently change the city, and what might it mean for our future? Several community members who were in Los Angeles in 1992 offer their views; below are excerpts.

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck: The LAPD will never fail the city again

Lisa Alvarez: The riots are an L.A. story, but one that tells the future for the rest of the country

Roy Choi: Screw 1992. Focus on 2022.

Father Gregory J. Boyle: The riots made the city less Us and Them, more just Us

The Times Editorial Board no longer endorses Joe Bray-Ali. As recently as last week, the editorial board reiterated its support for the grass-roots activist challenging incumbent Gil Cedillo in the Los Angeles City Council’s 1st District. But since then, another side of Bray-Ali has emerged, causing the board to take the unprecedented step of rescinding an endorsement. Read why here.

UC Berkeley gets more bad reviews this week. First, the editorial board takes the UC Berkeley administration to task for cancelling conservative provocateur Ann Coulter’s speech and then rescheduling her appearance for a day when fewer students will be on campus. Next, op-ed contributing editor Conor Friedersdorf says the left should focus on institutions instead of right-wing trolls like Coulter. Finally, most of The Times’ letter writers are similarly critical of the students and officials at UC Berkeley.

Internet deregulation, straight from the chairman’s mouth: Federal Communications Commission chief Ajit Pai compares the decision two years ago to regulate the Internet as if it were a public utility because of bad things that might happen, to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s disastrous decision to trade away Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook in 2012 because the team might hit the NBA salary cap. L.A. Times

African Americans don't sleep as well as whites, an inequality stretching back to slavery. Benjamin Reiss points out the African American “sleep gap,” the phenomenon in which fewer blacks get the recommend six to nine hours of sleep per night than any other ethnic group. “As we attempt to address the inequities of wealth, education, health and incarceration that persist across the color line, we would do well to remember that these problems were formed by night as well as by day,” Reiss writes. “If we want to close that gap, we’ll have to confront [Langston] Hughes’ stubborn rock, which for too many serves in place of a pillow.” L.A. Times

Steve Bannon, ex-Angeleno: The Rasputin-like White House advisor is said to have been a major player in Hollywood in the 1990s, so what was he like as a local? “People in Hollywood were bewildered by Bannon’s story of himself as a major dealmaker,” reports Connie Bruck in a New Yorker profile that examines Bannon’s time in Los Angeles as a screenwriter and producer. New Yorker

