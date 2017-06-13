It isn't up to Polanski's victim to decide if the director faces trial in the U.S.

To the editor: Film director Roman Polanski’s legal drama should not end until he stands trial in the United States for for drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl — regardless of the fact that his victim, now 54, wants the case dropped. (“She was 13 when Roman Polanski sexually assaulted her. Forty years later, she wants a judge to drop the case against him,” June 9)

If the courts allow Polanski to escape justice, that’s one thing. But he has to stand trial just like any other accused rapist.

If we were to allow Polanski to escape justice, we are setting a dangerous precedent. It is not up to the victim to decide whether the state should drop the charges.

Neil Snow, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: Is this the message society wants to send? Do what you want with a 13-year-old girl and give the guy a pass because they are both older now?

Kathleen Collins, Santa Monica

