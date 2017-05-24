Encore cartoon: NASA climate science set adrift

I’m on a brief vacation in America’s wide-open spaces, so I offer this updated version of a drawing done a few years ago when NASA’s space shuttle program ended. At the time, the American space agency had no way to get to the International Space Station without hitching a ride with the Russians.

Now, NASA’s work could be made more difficult by a very different problem: The Trump administration’s proposed NASA budget eliminates money for gathering data about climate change, apparently because the president would rather not learn any inconvenient facts that get in the way of boosting the fossil fuels industry.

My lonely cartoon astronaut looks even more lonely today.

