What time are MTV's VMAs? Everything you need to know

The MTV Video Music Awards have provided some of pop culture's most-discussed moments in recent years, from Kanye West crashing the stage during Taylor Swift’s speech to Nicki Minaj calling out Miley Cyrus for talking trash.

It’s too early to know who will make headlines at this year’s VMAs, but there are sure to be some fireworks, with pop titans Adele and Beyoncé duking it in multiple categories, and the return of Britney Spears, who has provided some of the event’s most memorable appearances over the years. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s show:

WHAT TIME DOES THE SHOW START? WHAT CHANNEL?

The VMAs will be held Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show will air live on MTV at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

This year’s event won’t feature a specific host, and will instead rely on a rotating cast of celebrities to present the awards. Sean “Diddy” Combs, Alicia Keys, Fifth Harmony, Kim Kardashian West and Rita Ora are among the planned presenters.

THE NOMINEES AND PERFORMERS:

Adele, left, and Beyoncé Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times; Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Adele, left, and Beyoncé Adele, left, and Beyoncé (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times; Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

This year, the video for Adele's "Hello" received the most nominations, with seven, including video of the year. However, Beyoncé leads the nominations overall, with a grand total of eleven, including video of the year for “Formation.” Also vying for the top prize are Drake (“Hotline Bling”), Kanye West (“Famous”) and Justin Bieber (“Sorry”).

Rihanna's rise to pop music domination Rihanna is the latest iconic artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. Retrace her rise to the pop stratosphere, from her early hits to her more recent work, and her impact beyond the music world. Rihanna is the latest iconic artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. Retrace her rise to the pop stratosphere, from her early hits to her more recent work, and her impact beyond the music world. See more videos

The prolific Rihanna, who will also perform at the show, is set to receive the Vanguard Award, the event’s most prestigious honor, previously given to the likes of Michael Jackson, Madonna, Kanye West and David Bowie.

Spears’ planned performance will include a guest spot from rising star G-Eazy, while Nick Jonas will perform with rapper Ty Dolla Sign. Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Future, Alessia Cara and others are also scheduled to perform.