Buffalo is No. 52 in 2018 preseason college football rankings

Receiver Anthony Johnson (1,356 yards) finished the year as one of just two players in the conference to finish with more than 1,000-yards. He became the first Bulls receiver with at least 1,000 yards in a season since Alex Neutz in 2013 and set a school record with 14 touchdowns. His return, coupled with that of K.J. Osborn (493 yards) and tight end Tyler Mabry (242 yards) gives Buffalo plenty of targets in 2018.