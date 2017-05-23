What stays, and what goes, in Trump's $19.1-billion budget proposal for NASA

President Trump’s $19.1-billion budget proposal for NASA will allow the space agency to continue its long-term efforts to explore the universe, including sending humans to the moon and to Mars.

The 2018 funding plan, released Tuesday, includes support for about 100 space missions even as it cuts some well-known programs, including one aimed at inspiring future generations of scientists and engineers.

“We’ve got $19.1 billion as an agency, and it really reflects the president’s and the administration’s confidence in us,” said NASA’s acting administrator, Robert M. Lightfoot.

That level of funding will allow NASA to continue leading the world in space, he added.

The James Webb Space Telescope, one of NASA’s marquee projects, is on track to launch next year and fill some of the void left by the hobbled Hubble Space Telescope, Lightfoot said. Also on track for 2018 are the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, the Mars InSight lander and Solar Probe Plus.

And, as it did in March, the budget plan largely allows NASA to continue its push for getting humans to Mars by the 2030s, Lightfoot said. In preparation, NASA will be sending a new rover to the Martian surface in 2020.

“What this budget tells us to do is keep going, keep doing what we’ve been doing,” he said.

However, the budget does away with the Asteroid Redirect Mission, a program based at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada-Flintridge that intended to capture a large asteroid and bring it close to Earth.

This mission was targeted in an earlier White House budget blueprint in March and garnered mixed reactions. Some praised its intent, while others called it a distraction from the agency’s longer-term goals.

Lightfoot said some of the propulsion technology developed for the asteroid mission will be salvaged and put to other uses, including efforts to send humans to deep space.

The budget also follows through with a proposal to eliminate NASA’s Office of Education. Doing so would save an estimated $115 million.

That move was criticized by a group of U.S. senators who pointed to the office’s role in equipping students to enter science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

“Its mission is critical to boosting the nation’s workforce competitiveness,” the senators, led by Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), wrote last week in an open letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee urging that the office be kept open.

Lightfoot said NASA would find other ways to engage and inspire educators and the public, including by carrying out its missions safely and successfully.

Tuesday’s budget proposal confirmed the White House’s plan to cut several environmental science missions in development. These include:

JPL’s Orbiting Carbon Observatory 3, or OCO-3, an instrument to precisely monitor the carbon dioxide in our atmosphere

The Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem mission, or PACE, which was designed to monitor ocean health; and

The Climate Absolute Radiance and Refractivity Observatory pathfinder, or CLARREO, whose solar spectrometer would have produced highly accurate climate projections.

“There’s some hard things we had to do,” Lightfoot said.

While the Trump administration’s earlier budget plan included proposals to slash funding for agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Institutes of Health, NASA was largely spared. The new numbers served as a confirmation of that earlier vote of confidence from the White House, Lightfoot said.

“We are the leaders in human exploration,” he said. “That’s what we do.”

