Flanked by civil rights advocates, California lawmakers announced new legislation Tuesday designed to make it easier to prosecute police officers who kill civilians.&ldquo;We have been deeply saddened and frustrated by the killing of black and brown men by law enforcement,&rdquo; said Assemblywoman Shirley Weber (D-San Diego), the bill&rsquo;s author. &ldquo;It seems that the worst possible outcome is increasingly the only outcome that we experience.&rdquo;The bill follows the Sacramento shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed, 22-year-old black man who was killed in his grandmother&rsquo;s backyard last month by police looking for a vandal in the neighborhood. Lawmakers described Clark&rsquo;s killing, and other instances in which officers shot black and Latino residents, as the impetus behind the legislation.