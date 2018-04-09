California's special elections are a waste of time and taxpayer money

The state Capitol in Sacramento. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

A top legislative staff member has resigned during an investigation that substantiated allegations he made sexually inappropriate comments to two female state employees in violation of state policies, according to internal documents and a letter to Wilson from Debra Gravert, the chief administrative officer for the Assembly.

The investigation looked at sexual harassment allegations against Rodney Wilson, who was chief of staff to Assemblyman Tom Daly (D-Anaheim) until Wilson resigned Jan. 2 to become a state lobbyist. One female state employee told Assembly personnel investigators that on the last day of session in September that Wilson came into an unidentified state office after hours and appeared intoxicated.

The staff member, whose name was redacted from investigative reports, alleged Wilson made “sexual innuendos” toward her and another woman who told her “she was upset with Wilson’s behavior,” according to internal documents and a letter to Wilson from Debra Gravert, the chief administrative officer for the Assembly.