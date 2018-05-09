Rebellious Republicans move to force a House vote on Dreamers despite leaders' objections

A bipartisan group of House members led by California’s Jeff Denham filed a petition Wednesday to force a vote on four immigration bills over the objections of Republican leadership.

It’s rare for a Republican lawmaker to attempt to force a vote against the wishes of a House speaker from his own party. Getting the backing of enough colleagues to actually take advantage of the arcane maneuver is almost unheard of.

Republicans lined up to sign the petition as the House opened Wednesday morning. It needs 218 signatures to be considered. If at least 18 Republicans now sign the petition, it is expected that all Democrats will also sign, providing the signatures needed to force a vote.