Committed to his ethics and transparent governing, George Deukmejian represented the best of American politics

May. 10, 2018, 12:05 a.m.
George Deukmejian was a role model for the type of officeholder we desperately need in today’s hyperventilated, polarized politics.
May. 9, 2018, 3:01 p.m.
- State government
California’s teachers’ retirement system will pressure retail companies it invests in to stop selling firearms and parts that are outlawed by the state, and would consider divestment from firms that refuse to make changes, a key panel decided Wednesday.
The vote by the Investment Committee for the California State Teachers’ Retirement System was supported by state Treasurer John Chiang, an ex officio member of the panel. It comes many months after he had asked in October that the system take more immediate action to stop investing in the gun retailers.
“If Congress and State Houses are either unwilling or unable to pass sensible policies to stop our schoolyards, work sites and places of worship from becoming killing fields, then let’s take the battle to where the money is,” Chiang, a candidate for governor, told the Investment Committee before the unanimous vote to adopt the engagement policy. On the debate stage Tuesday night, Chiang let voters know about the expected action coming from CalSTRS.
May. 9, 2018, 7:29 a.m.
A bipartisan group of House members led by California’s Jeff Denham filed a petition Wednesday to force a vote on four immigration bills over the objections of Republican leadership.
May. 9, 2018, 6:00 a.m.
Californians may only now be realizing there’s an election for governor in four weeks, but the men and women seeking the job have been on the campaign trail for a long time.
May. 8, 2018, 9:34 p.m.
- 2018 election
California's six leading candidates for governor discussed topics ranging from immigration to artificial intelligence over the course of a 90-minute debate Tuesday night. Some produced thoughtful answers about the state’s future, others generated responses that came across as general bromides about making things better.
And interspersed were a few key moments that offered a glimpse into where this race stands, now four weeks from election day.
Personalities, not policies, seemed to divide (most of) the candidates. Going into the debate, a key question was whether voters would see variety in the strains of Democratic or Republican politics to offer voters. That’s an especially important point in the era of the top-two primary, where voters can choose a candidate regardless of party.
May. 8, 2018, 9:15 p.m.
- Governor's race
The debate among the candidates vying to be California’s next governor lasted 90 minutes. With rapid-fire questions and six candidates on stage, there was little time for anyone to waste.
Debate moderator Chuck Todd, who closed the forum by noting things had remained civil and on topic, kept the clock moving and each candidate had an opportunity to field multiple questions. Even the longshots.
Consider that Assemblyman Travis Allen, who is in the back of the pack when it comes to polling and fundraising, actually had the most air time.
May. 8, 2018, 7:52 p.m.
- 2018 election
At Tuesday night’s gubernatorial debate, GOP businessman John Cox said he led the recall effort against former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, who resigned in 2013 under a torrent of sexual harassment allegations.
Cox was a donor to the effort to oust Filner, but he was not one of the primary driving forces behind Filner’s exit. A former San Diego city councilwoman as well as two local attorneys first called on Filner to resign and were the most prominent opponents of Filner as the controversy raged.
May. 8, 2018, 6:29 p.m.
John Myers and Melanie Mason will be with me in this live chat over here as we watch the debate and provide real-time commentary and analysis.
May. 8, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
- Governor's race
- 2018 election
- California Republicans
- California Democrats
With California’s 2018 race for governor barreling toward the June 5 primary, Tuesday night’s televised debate in San Jose is primed to be the most contentious and consequential face-off of the campaign. (Watch live here.)
Here’s what to watch for:
The fight for second place
May. 8, 2018, 4:57 p.m.
If NBC’s Chuck Todd does it right, the headlines following the gubernatorial debate Tuesday night won’t be about his job as the moderator, but instead about how the candidates illustrated their differences for voters.
Not such an easy task when six people who want to be California’s next governor take the stage — especially since they are from two different parties.
But such is life thanks to California’s top-two primary, and a jump ball for who might take the second spot on June 5.