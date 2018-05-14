Eric Garcetti, still weighing a presidential run, delivers commencement address in New Hampshire

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivered a commencement speech in New Hampshire on Sunday, adding another notch to his travels in key primary states as he contemplates a run for president.

Garcetti flew east Saturday, speaking to graduates at Southern New Hampshire University the next morning before returning to Los Angeles, where he faces a homelessness crisis and a decision on who will be the city’s next police chief.

This was Garcetti’s second trip to New Hampshire. In August, before publicly acknowledging that he was considering a presidential run, he stumped for Manchester mayoral candidate Joyce Craig.