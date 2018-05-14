Why a handful of rich charter school supporters are spending millions to elect Antonio Villaraigosa as governor

May. 14, 2018, 1:46 p.m.
California voters have seen a barrage of sunny television ads in recent weeks touting former Los Angeles Mayor
But the group is, in fact, largely funded by a handful of wealthy charter-school supporters. Together they have spent more than $13 million in less than a month to boost Villaraigosa’s chances in the June 5 primary — at a time when his fundraising and poll numbers are lagging. Reed Hastings, the founder of Netflix, jump-started the group with a $7-million check, by far the largest donation to support any candidate in the election.
Their efforts are part of a broader proxy war among Democrats between teachers’ unions — longtime stalwarts of the party — and those who argue that the groups have failed low-income and minority schoolchildren.
May. 14, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Gov.
May. 14, 2018, 11:59 a.m.
- California Legislature
Just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court opened the door for states to legalize sports betting, Assemblyman Adam Gray (D-Merced) on Monday said he would pursue a state constitutional amendment that, if approved by the voters, would allow the wagering in California.
“The decision by the Supreme Court affirms that the choice to legalize sports wagering is one for the states to make for themselves. The ball is in our court,” Gray said in a statement.
The state Constitution currently prohibits sports wagering, but Gray last year introduced a placeholder bill, Assembly Constitutional Amendment 18, in anticipation of the Supreme Court striking down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. The bill requires a two-thirds approval in the state Legislature to be placed on the ballot as early as November, where it would require a majority vote of approval.
May. 14, 2018, 11:11 a.m.
- California Legislature
- 2018 election
Gov. Jerry Brown’s embrace last week of a $2-billion bond to fund homeless housing could make for an even busier ballot in November.
Should lawmakers agree to put the bond before voters, Californians could see as many as five housing measures on the November ballot.
In addition to the homeless housing plan, backers of initiatives to expand rent control, increase Proposition 13 benefits for homeowners and finance the cleanup of lead paint in homes all say they’ve collected enough signatures to ensure their proposals can make the ballot. Lawmakers have already agreed to put a $4-billion bond to subsidize new developments for low-income residents and provide home loans for veterans before voters in November.
May. 14, 2018, 6:23 a.m.
Los Angeles Mayor
May. 12, 2018, 8:31 p.m.
A few days after a major televised gubernatorial debate, Democratic candidates Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa were making appearances Saturday to connect with voters and build momentum for the June 5 primary.
At a Newsom rally hosted by the Service Employees International Union and Laborers International Union of North America at Augustus Hawkins High School, dozens of the labor union members carried “Gavin for Governor” signs and chanted “This is what democracy looks like!” before the lieutenant governor spoke.
The political rivals struck similar themes at the events.
May. 12, 2018, 2:01 p.m.
- Governor's race
A new attack ad by state Treasurer John Chiang accuses one of his Democratic rivals in the governor’s race, Antonio Villaraigosa, of being a “failure” as mayor of Los Angeles and nearly driving the city into bankruptcy.
The attack comes with just weeks to go before the June 5 primary election. According to a Public Policy Institute of California poll released in April, Chiang was lagging in fifth place behind Villaraigosa, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republicans John Cox and Travis Allen.
“He was called ‘a failure.’ An ‘embarrassment.’ As mayor, Antonio Villaraigosa drove L.A. to the brink of bankruptcy,” a narrator says in the ad. “Villaraigosa’s recklessness threatened jobs, the economy and left no funding to test 7,000 rape kits, putting public safety at risk.”
May. 11, 2018, 12:17 p.m.
- State government
Gov. Jerry Brown proposed Friday to create five teams in the state attorney general’s office to investigate California’s black market for marijuana after firms that received state licenses complained they are being undercut by the illicit growers and sellers.
Brown allocated $14 million to “target illegal cannabis activity with an emphasis on complex, large-scale financial and tax evasion investigations,” the governor’s office said in a statement.
The teams also will focus on “reducing environmental and other crimes associated with the illegal cannabis market.”
May. 11, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
- Governor's race
- 2018 election
Election day is less than a month away and California’s six major candidates for governor all have plans for tackling one of the state's biggest problems: the rising costs of housing.
On this episode of Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Pod, we talk about where the candidates’ housing plans differ. One area where there’s near unanimity? The candidates broadly agree that the biggest barrier to affordability is a lack of housing supply.
Our guests are Phil Willon from the Los Angeles Times and Laurel Rosenhall from CALmatters, both of whom have been covering the election. We discuss how housing has become an issue on the trail and the reaction from voters.
May. 11, 2018, 11:34 a.m.
- Congressional races
- 2018 election
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is picking a horse in the race to unseat Rep. Dana Rohrabacher amid Democratic fears the party is in grave danger of being locked out of another crucial House battle in California.
The committee on Friday added Harley Rouda to its Red to Blue program, elevating him over seven other Democrats on the ballot in Rohrabacher’s 48th Congressional District.
California’s top-two primary allows the two candidates who receive the most votes to advance in the June 5 contest regardless of party, and Democrats are concerned that Rohrabacher and prominent Republican challenger Scott Baugh could both make it into the runoff if the Democratic vote is diluted by a large field.