Democrats running for California attorney general quarrel as Republicans hope for top-two finish

Weeks before the June 5 primary, the race for California attorney general has incumbent Xavier Becerra and Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones trading jabs over campaign contributions as the Democrats prepare for a possible showdown in November.

The sparring, minor as it may be, is being watched closely by the two Republicans in the contest. They are each hoping the Democrats will split their voters and give at least one of them enough votes to be among the top two finishers who will advance to the runoff regardless of party.