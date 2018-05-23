Advertisement
California politics news feed
95 posts
By

Why centrist Dianne Feinstein is moving so much to the left that she now opposes the death penalty

Dianne Feinstein built one of California’s most successful political brands by standing up to her party’s liberal wing.

In her first run for statewide office in 1990, she defiantly faced down raucous booing from California Democratic Party delegates angry over her support for the death penalty. Undeterred, she used footage of the public rebuke in campaign ads to show the state’s then more moderate population — including many Republicans — that she was tough, pragmatic and mainstream.

That centrist formula propelled Feinstein to the U.S. Senate two years later, and after one tough race, she’s coasted to reelection pretty much ever since.

Read more

Advertisement
  • Congressional races
  • 2018 election
By

National Democrats burst into Orange County races over primary fears

Harley Rouda got the explicit backing of national Democrats in joint TV ads starting Tuesday.
Harley Rouda got the explicit backing of national Democrats in joint TV ads starting Tuesday. (Harley Rouda for Congress)

After months of hand-wringing over the possibility of being shut out of crucial House races in California, national Democrats are overtly backing two of their own in crowded primaries as a last-ditch effort to prevent that from happening.

With the June 5 primary fast approaching, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has been engaged in a rigorous debate over whether it should make a more explicit play to elevate one Democrat over others in each of the races, a strategy that backfired spectacularly in one Texas race this year.

On Tuesday, the group’s independent expenditure arm began airing TV ads in support of Gil Cisneros, a navy veteran running in the 39th Congressional District to replace retiring Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton).

Advertisement
  • State government
By

A lot less pot is being sold in California than initially estimated, analyst says

With tax revenue from legal pot sales in California falling short of projections, a financial analysis firm estimated Tuesday that total sales this year will be $1.9 billion, significantly less than \the $3.8 billion the company expected.

The firm, New Frontier Data, had also estimated that total sales in California would reach $6.7 billion by 2025, but now says it is more likely the industry will generate $4.72 billion by then.

Most cities in California have refused to allow pot businesses, and there are tough rules for those who want state licenses to grow, distribute and sell marijuana. Both are to blame for the lower-than-projected sales, according to Giadha Aguirre De Carcer, chief executive of New Frontier Data.

By

How Villaraigosa convinced voters to tax themselves in a recession — and won

“Dream with me,” Antonio Villaraigosa urged in his 2005 inaugural address as mayor of Los Angeles, sketching out a vision of a comprehensive public transportation system that could redefine his car-choked city.

Read Article
  • California Legislature
By

Why these 2 California Republicans just keep winning

From left, Jose Ojeda, Raul Gomez and Mary Gonzales-Gomez of the Latino Community Roundtable fold Democratic voter guides in Corcoran.
From left, Jose Ojeda, Raul Gomez and Mary Gonzales-Gomez of the Latino Community Roundtable fold Democratic voter guides in Corcoran. (Tomas Ovalle / For The Times)

Paul Wilson, a former autoworker and registered Democrat, made up his mind months ago. He is voting for Republican Rep. Jeff Denham of Turlock.

“He seems to be supporting Trump’s agenda,” Wilson, 68, said, sitting at his kitchen table in North Modesto on a breezy May afternoon, a cardboard cutout of an American flag taped to his window.

Wilson is not an outlier in the San Joaquin Valley, a major battleground for Democrats who have failed in multiple elections to persuade this Democratic-leaning region to vote for Democratic House candidates.

Read more

Advertisement
  • 2018 election
By

Democrats in California's attorney general race clash over campaign ads filmed on state property

Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, left, and Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones.
Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, left, and Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

The two Democrats running for California attorney general clashed Monday over campaign television ads filmed in a Sacramento courtroom, with Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones arguing that Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra had broken the law.

“Most of the voter communication Mr. Becerra has done in this campaign benefits from these illegally staged campaign commercials in this state building,” Jones said at a news conference.

Jones submitted formal complaints to the state Fair Political Practices Commission and to the attorney general’s office, asking Becerra to appoint a special counsel to investigate.

  • Politics podcast
  • 2018 election
By

California Politics Podcast: Taking stock of the primary election's most meaningful TV ads

The campaign money in some of California’s most talked-about races during this statewide primary is being spent on television ads that could be a game changer.

We discuss some of the most interesting ads in the race for governor, insurance commissioner and two key House races in Southern California.

This week’s episode also takes a look at the findings in the recently completed investigation into allegations made against Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia.

By

Judge targeted over sentence in Stanford sex assault case defiantly fights recall

Judge Aaron Persky says he has no regrets.

Read Article
Advertisement
By  and

Trump endorses in California’s race for governor

President Trump endorsed Republican John Cox for California governor in a tweet Friday, backing that could pay dividends in consolidating the GOP vote in the June primary, increasing Cox’s chances to win a spot on the November ballot.

“California finally deserves a great Governor, one who understands borders, crime and lowering taxes. John Cox is the man - he’ll be the best Governor you’ve ever had,” the president said.

Cox said he was “honored and deeply grateful” for the endorsement.

  • California Legislature
By

In another rebuke of President Trump, cities and counties come out in support of 'sanctuary state' law

Protesters call on L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell to support the so-called sanctuary state bill.
Protesters call on L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell to support the so-called sanctuary state bill. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Pushing back against the Trump administration, the California Senate and more than 20 cities and counties have come out in support of the state’s “sanctuary” law, which limits law enforcement agencies from cooperating with federal immigration agencies.

In two friend-of-the court briefs filed Friday, former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric H. Holder Jr. and Santa Clara County sided with California in a federal lawsuit brought forth by U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions over its immigration policies. Holder’s brief was filed on behalf of the state Senate, and Santa Clara was joined by 22 other California cities and counties.

Holder argued that entangling state and local agencies with federal immigration enforcement usurps limited resources, blurs lines of accountability and distorts trust between officers and the community. In their own brief, city and county lawyers said the federal government should not dictate how local or state resources are used.