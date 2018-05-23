Why centrist Dianne Feinstein is moving so much to the left that she now opposes the death penalty

May. 23, 2018, 10:17 a.m.
In her first run for statewide office in 1990, she defiantly faced down raucous booing from California Democratic Party delegates angry over her support for the death penalty. Undeterred, she used footage of the public rebuke in campaign ads to show the state’s then more moderate population — including many Republicans — that she was tough, pragmatic and mainstream.
That centrist formula propelled Feinstein to the
May. 22, 2018, 1:34 p.m.
- Congressional races
- 2018 election
After months of hand-wringing over the possibility of being shut out of crucial House races in California, national Democrats are overtly backing two of their own in crowded primaries as a last-ditch effort to prevent that from happening.
With the June 5 primary fast approaching, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has been engaged in a rigorous debate over whether it should make a more explicit play to elevate one Democrat over others in each of the races, a strategy that backfired spectacularly in one Texas race this year.
On Tuesday, the group’s independent expenditure arm began airing TV ads in support of Gil Cisneros, a navy veteran running in the 39th Congressional District to replace retiring Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton).
May. 22, 2018, 11:41 a.m.
- State government
With tax revenue from legal pot sales in California falling short of projections, a financial analysis firm estimated Tuesday that total sales this year will be $1.9 billion, significantly less than \the $3.8 billion the company expected.
The firm, New Frontier Data, had also estimated that total sales in California would reach $6.7 billion by 2025, but now says it is more likely the industry will generate $4.72 billion by then.
Most cities in California have refused to allow pot businesses, and there are tough rules for those who want state licenses to grow, distribute and sell marijuana. Both are to blame for the lower-than-projected sales, according to Giadha Aguirre De Carcer, chief executive of New Frontier Data.
May. 22, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
“Dream with me,”
May. 22, 2018, 9:16 a.m.
- California Legislature
Paul Wilson, a former autoworker and registered Democrat, made up his mind months ago. He is voting for Republican Rep. Jeff Denham of Turlock.
“He seems to be supporting Trump’s agenda,” Wilson, 68, said, sitting at his kitchen table in North Modesto on a breezy May afternoon, a cardboard cutout of an American flag taped to his window.
Wilson is not an outlier in the San Joaquin Valley, a major battleground for Democrats who have failed in multiple elections to persuade this Democratic-leaning region to vote for Democratic House candidates.
May. 21, 2018, 12:53 p.m.
- 2018 election
The two Democrats running for California attorney general clashed Monday over campaign television ads filmed in a Sacramento courtroom, with Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones arguing that Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra had broken the law.
“Most of the voter communication Mr. Becerra has done in this campaign benefits from these illegally staged campaign commercials in this state building,” Jones said at a news conference.
Jones submitted formal complaints to the state Fair Political Practices Commission and to the attorney general’s office, asking Becerra to appoint a special counsel to investigate.
May. 20, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
- Politics podcast
- 2018 election
The campaign money in some of California’s most talked-about races during this statewide primary is being spent on television ads that could be a game changer.
We discuss some of the most interesting ads in the race for governor, insurance commissioner and two key House races in Southern California.
This week’s episode also takes a look at the findings in the recently completed investigation into allegations made against Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia.
May. 18, 2018, 4:53 p.m.
Judge Aaron Persky says he has no regrets.
May. 18, 2018, 3:08 p.m.
President Trump endorsed Republican John Cox for California governor in a tweet Friday, backing that could pay dividends in consolidating the GOP vote in the June primary, increasing Cox’s chances to win a spot on the November ballot.
“California finally deserves a great Governor, one who understands borders, crime and lowering taxes. John Cox is the man - he’ll be the best Governor you’ve ever had,” the president said.
Cox said he was “honored and deeply grateful” for the endorsement.
May. 18, 2018, 12:20 p.m.
- California Legislature
Pushing back against the Trump administration, the California Senate and more than 20 cities and counties have come out in support of the state’s “sanctuary” law, which limits law enforcement agencies from cooperating with federal immigration agencies.
In two friend-of-the court briefs filed Friday, former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric H. Holder Jr. and Santa Clara County sided with California in a federal lawsuit brought forth by U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions over its immigration policies. Holder’s brief was filed on behalf of the state Senate, and Santa Clara was joined by 22 other California cities and counties.
Holder argued that entangling state and local agencies with federal immigration enforcement usurps limited resources, blurs lines of accountability and distorts trust between officers and the community. In their own brief, city and county lawyers said the federal government should not dictate how local or state resources are used.