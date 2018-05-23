Advertisement
Tax bill and Obamacare repeal are potent issues in California congressional races, poll shows

With Democrats angling to win back control of the U.S. House, the new tax law and the failed attempt to repeal Obamacare may prove to be important campaign flashpoints against California Republicans, according to a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll.

Sixty percent of registered voters statewide approved of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The support was highest among Democrats and people who disapprove of President Trump, and concentrated in urban and coastal areas — which happen to be regions where there are several competitive congressional races.

A majority of voters, 54%, said they would be less likely to reelect their representative if that member of Congress voted to repeal the healthcare law.

Running for fifth term, Feinstein now says capital punishment is unfair and ineffective

Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she now opposes the death penalty, a surprising reversal from her long-standing support for capital punishment — a stance that helped catapault her to the U.S. Senate 25 years ago.

Why centrist Dianne Feinstein is moving so much to the left that she now opposes the death penalty

Dianne Feinstein built one of California’s most successful political brands by standing up to her party’s liberal wing.

National Democrats burst into Orange County races over primary fears

Harley Rouda got the explicit backing of national Democrats in joint TV ads starting Tuesday.
Harley Rouda got the explicit backing of national Democrats in joint TV ads starting Tuesday. (Harley Rouda for Congress)

After months of hand-wringing over the possibility of being shut out of crucial House races in California, national Democrats are overtly backing two of their own in crowded primaries as a last-ditch effort to prevent that from happening.

With the June 5 primary fast approaching, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has been engaged in a rigorous debate over whether it should make a more explicit play to elevate one Democrat over others in each of the races, a strategy that backfired spectacularly in one Texas race this year.

On Tuesday, the group’s independent expenditure arm began airing TV ads in support of Gil Cisneros, a navy veteran running in the 39th Congressional District to replace retiring Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton).

A lot less pot is being sold in California than initially estimated, analyst says

With tax revenue from legal pot sales in California falling short of projections, a financial analysis firm estimated Tuesday that total sales this year will be $1.9 billion, significantly less than \the $3.8 billion the company expected.

The firm, New Frontier Data, had also estimated that total sales in California would reach $6.7 billion by 2025, but now says it is more likely the industry will generate $4.72 billion by then.

Most cities in California have refused to allow pot businesses, and there are tough rules for those who want state licenses to grow, distribute and sell marijuana. Both are to blame for the lower-than-projected sales, according to Giadha Aguirre De Carcer, chief executive of New Frontier Data.

How Villaraigosa convinced voters to tax themselves in a recession — and won

“Dream with me,” Antonio Villaraigosa urged in his 2005 inaugural address as mayor of Los Angeles, sketching out a vision of a comprehensive public transportation system that could redefine his car-choked city.

Why these 2 California Republicans just keep winning

From left, Jose Ojeda, Raul Gomez and Mary Gonzales-Gomez of the Latino Community Roundtable fold Democratic voter guides in Corcoran.
From left, Jose Ojeda, Raul Gomez and Mary Gonzales-Gomez of the Latino Community Roundtable fold Democratic voter guides in Corcoran. (Tomas Ovalle / For The Times)

Paul Wilson, a former autoworker and registered Democrat, made up his mind months ago. He is voting for Republican Rep. Jeff Denham of Turlock.

“He seems to be supporting Trump’s agenda,” Wilson, 68, said, sitting at his kitchen table in North Modesto on a breezy May afternoon, a cardboard cutout of an American flag taped to his window.

Wilson is not an outlier in the San Joaquin Valley, a major battleground for Democrats who have failed in multiple elections to persuade this Democratic-leaning region to vote for Democratic House candidates.

Democrats in California's attorney general race clash over campaign ads filmed on state property

Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, left, and Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones.
Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, left, and Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

The two Democrats running for California attorney general clashed Monday over campaign television ads filmed in a Sacramento courtroom, with Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones arguing that Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra had broken the law.

“Most of the voter communication Mr. Becerra has done in this campaign benefits from these illegally staged campaign commercials in this state building,” Jones said at a news conference.

Jones submitted formal complaints to the state Fair Political Practices Commission and to the attorney general’s office, asking Becerra to appoint a special counsel to investigate.

California Politics Podcast: Taking stock of the primary election's most meaningful TV ads

The campaign money in some of California’s most talked-about races during this statewide primary is being spent on television ads that could be a game changer.

We discuss some of the most interesting ads in the race for governor, insurance commissioner and two key House races in Southern California.

This week’s episode also takes a look at the findings in the recently completed investigation into allegations made against Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia.

Judge targeted over sentence in Stanford sex assault case defiantly fights recall

Judge Aaron Persky says he has no regrets.

