Bank seizes California Rep. David Valadao's family dairy farm over unpaid loans

A bank has seized a Tulare County dairy farm owned by Rep.
In November, agriculture lender Rabobank sued Triple V Dairy in Fresno County Superior Court alleging failure to repay loans for cattle and feed totaling about $8.3 million. The Republican congressman is named in the suit along with his wife, four other family members, two other farms and 50 unnamed defendants. Also listed in the suit is a separate farm owned by the family, Lone Star Dairy, in which the congressman has no stake.
Both sides agreed March 28 to hand control of the farm over to the bank until it is sold. The bank appointed a local business owner to oversee the daily operations of the farm and begin to sell off livestock and farming equipment to settle the debt.
Californians are suffering from “voter fatigue,” so candidates who survived the June 5 primary will have to hone their message to better address specific issues and provide solutions for problems if they want to connect with the electorate in November, members of a panel of political experts said Monday.
Campaign workers found stacks of unread campaign mail on porches and in mailboxes and volunteers had trouble getting voters to open their doors and respond to canvassers, according to Bill Wong, a political consultant for Assembly Democrats.
“The voters are very disengaged. They weren’t answering phones,” Wong said during a forum on the election sponsored by California Target Book. “Clearly we are not connecting with voters and if we don’t do that in November we’re going to be in deep trouble.”
An initiative to legalize sports betting in the state was proposed Monday for the November 2020 ballot by a political consultant working with California card clubs, online and out-of-state gambling firms and sports leagues.
Russell Lowery said he approached the gaming industry and received interest in a ballot measure from half a dozen firms, so he submitted a formal request Monday to the state attorney general’s office to prepare a title and summary for a possible initiative.
“I think the biggest reason for this is consumer protection. It’s going on now,” Lowery said of betting on sports. “Because of the revenue the state could generate from legal activity plus the consumer protections that could be afforded the gambling public, it ought to be regulated.”
Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox said Monday that President Trump would travel to California to campaign for him in his bid to defeat Democrat Gavin Newsom in the November general election.
“Gavin Newsom is going to make this race all about President Trump. Well, you know what, I welcome it,” Cox told GOP supporters at a hotel in San Diego. “President Trump is going to come here and campaign for me and for you!”
The Rancho Santa Fe businessman, who snagged the second spot in last week’s primary to move on to the general election, was speaking to a San Diego GOP monthly gathering at the Town and Country Resort alongside other Republican statewide candidates who made it past Tuesday’s election, including Secretary of State candidate Mark Meuser.
Just days after voters acted to recall him from office, state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) on Monday condemned Republican members of the Senate in an angry floor speech for what he said was their failure to stand up against a deceptive campaign by GOP operatives to oust him from office.
Newman said the campaign got voters to sign the recall petitions by saying it would repeal a gas-tax increase and they unfairly blamed him for the tax, even though many others, including a Republican senator, voted for the measure.
“It saddens me colleagues, Republican colleagues, that despite all your nice sotto voce words, not a single one of you had the integrity, the decency or the courage to say this is wrong… this is an abuse of the recall process,” Newman said in a speech toward the close of the day’s session.
The state Assembly on Monday welcomed Democrats Luz Rivas and Jesse Gabriel, who were sworn in after winning special elections last week to replace two former San Fernando Valley members accused of sexual misconduct.
Rivas, a science educator and Los Angeles Public Works commissioner, will fill the remaining term of former Democratic Assemblymen Raul Bocanegra in the 39th district. Gabriel, an Encino attorney with degrees from UC Berkeley and Harvard, will take over for former state Assemblyman Matt Dababneh, a Democrat, in the 45th district.
Nearly 150 women last year came forward to denounce what they called a culture of sexual harassment within the state Capitol community. The movement led to an overhaul of policies within the California Legislature and to the resignations of Bocanegra and Dababneh after multiple women reported allegations of harassment and misconduct.
A dispute between the governor and lawmakers over how to pay for a crackdown on the illicit marijuana market in California has resulted in the $14 million for the effort being left out of a proposed budget, officials said.
Last month, Gov. Jerry Brown proposed the funding to create five teams in the state attorney general’s office to investigate California’s black market for marijuana. The proposal was made after businesses with state licenses warned that they are at a competitive disadvantage against illicit growers and sellers.
However, a budget plan negotiated between legislators and the governor did not include the funding. The Legislature will vote on the plan this week.
For the second time in a month, a member of the state’s campaign finance watchdog agency has resigned, officials said Monday.
Commissioner Maria Audero, a Los Angeles attorney, said in a letter submitted to the governor on Friday that she was quitting the state Fair Political Practices Commission before her term ends to accept an appointment as a U.S. magistrate judge.
“Though it saddens me that this appointment precludes me from completing my term as commissioner, I look forward to this new path of public service,” Audero said in a letter three years after her appointment.
The Los Angeles County elections chief said Friday that he was seeking an independent review after more than 118,000 people were left off voter rosters this week.