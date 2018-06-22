Jinx or coincidence: Why is L.A. City Hall a graveyard for gubernatorial ambitions?

California state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon (D-Los Angeles) speaks at a 2017 news conference in support of the Dream Act. (Damian Dovarganes, Associated Press)

As outcry escalates over the Trump administration’s policy of separating families caught illegally crossing the border, state Sen. Kevin de León is pressing Gov. Jerry Brown to end the California National Guard’s cooperation with the federal government.

Since April, the state National Guard has been working with federal immigration authorities after President Trump called on governors across the country to help enforce security along the southern border. Brown mobilized 400 service members for help fighting transnational crime, not enforcing immigration law, as Trump envisioned.

De León (D-Los Angeles), in a new letter, said that in light of Trump’s “zero tolerance policy,” which has resulted in thousands of children being separated from their parents, “we can no longer tolerate using our state resources to support government entities that are inflicting inhuman trauma on people seeking refuge in accordance with national and international laws.”