L.A. Times sues city to get information on security costs for Garcetti trips

There’s some news about the Los Angeles Times in the Friday politics newsletter. David Lauter told readers that I’ll be leaving The Times to join the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, and included my farewell message below.

A quick note of thanks to our readers, who have been with us through countless debates and protests, critical elections, legislative wrangling and major changes in the political power centers in the nearly three years since we started Essential Politics. I’ve appreciated your calls, emails, story tips and letters, and have been grateful for the interaction as we worked to tell political stories in new ways and get people more engaged in California politics.

I’ll be tackling a new adventure as a professor leading the student newsroom at USC Annenberg. We’ll continue to work with The Times in lots of ways, so stay tuned. And if we do it right, you might just see Annenberg’s work as the students hold politicians accountable and cover the biggest stories in Los Angeles.