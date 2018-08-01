'Calexit' leaders are back with a new plan to set aside land for Native Americans

Renters facing eviction confront anti-rent-control advocates at the offices of Beachfront Property Management in Long Beach in June (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Opponents of expanding rent control in California raised nearly $10 million through the first half of this year, the beginning of what’s expected to be one of the costliest fights on the state’s November ballot.

Top donors to the campaign include apartment developers Essex Property Trust of San Mateo and Equity Residential of Chicago, which gave $2.3 million and $1.7 million respectively, according to state campaign finance reports released this week. The California Apartment Assn. has estimated its members will raise approximately $60 million to defeat the initiative, Proposition 10.

Rent control proponents raised $2.4 million in the first half of the year with almost all of it coming from the Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation. The campaign spent the lion’s share of that money on signature gathering to ensure Proposition 10 qualified for the ballot. Supporters of expanding rent control have said they expect to run a well-funded campaign, but that the opposition will outspend them.