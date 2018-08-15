Ex-Assemblyman Matt Dababneh, under legislative investigation on sexual misconduct allegations, sues lobbyist for defamation

Former Assemblyman Matt Dababneh filed a defamation lawsuit Tuesday in Sacramento County Superior Court against a lobbyist who accused him of forcing her into a bathroom and masturbating in front of her. The suit comes nearly two months after a legislative investigator reported in a letter newly obtained by The Times that preliminary findings substantiated the woman's claim.

The Woodland Hills Democrat, who resigned eight months ago after sexual misconduct accusations, alleges that Pamela Lopez made false and public claims of inappropriate sexual conduct against him at a news conference and in a formal complaint with the Assembly.

A June 25 letter from the Assembly Rules Committee obtained by the Times on Tuesday said that an investigator determined Lopez’s allegation — that Dababneh exposed himself to her and urged her to touch him in a Las Vegas hotel bathroom — was “substantiated” and in violation of Assembly policy.