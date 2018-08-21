Female lobbyist lodges complaint that state Sen. Joel Anderson threatened to hit her

Phal Sok, left, rides the Metro Blue Line train to visit with his brother in 2017. Sok is among those pardoned by Gov. Jerry Brown. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California Gov. Jerry Brown announced Friday that he has issued pardons to 36 people, including three immigrants with criminal records who face possible deportation.

The governor has stepped up a focus on immigrants at risk of deportation in recent rounds of pardons since President Trump took office, while the federal government has increased arrests and detentions of immigrants who are in the country illegally. A pardon can be key for someone hoping to avoid deportation.