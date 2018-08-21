Female lobbyist lodges complaint that state Sen. Joel Anderson threatened to hit her

Aug. 21, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
State Sen.
Stephanie Roberson, a lobbyist with the California Nurses Assn., filed a complaint with the Senate Rules Committee on Friday.
Anderson, a San Diego County Republican who is termed out this year, is running for a seat on the Board of Equalization, the state’s tax board. He released a statement Tuesday morning regarding the complaint.
Aug. 20, 2018, 9:07 p.m.
Aug. 20, 2018, 9:01 p.m.
- Congressional races
President Trump threw his weight behind another California candidate in the closely watched midterms, giving his nod on Twitter to the GOP state tax board chair, Diane Harkey.
It’s another sign that Republicans are concerned about holding on to the House seat being vacated by Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista), who announced he would retire after winning re-election by the slimmest margin in the country two years ago.
It’s a risky move, considering Trump lost by seven points to Hillary Clinton there in 2016, and that Trump’s approval ratings continue to be underwater in Orange and San Diego counties, where the 49th Congressional District is located.
Aug. 20, 2018, 2:35 p.m.
- California Legislature
Let it be known that on Aug. 20, 2018, surfing became California’s official state sport.
Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation Monday that enshrines surfing in the state’s code. The bill notes that surfing quickly became a California icon after being imported from Hawaii. Malibu, Trestles, Mavericks, Rincon, Steamer Lane and Huntington are California’s world-famous surf breaks. The Surfers’ Hall of Fame is in Huntington Beach. And the neoprene wetsuit, surfers’ unofficial uniform, was invented in the Bay Area.
“Nothing represents the California Dream better than surfing,” said Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance), who authored the bill and has been a surfer since high school. “I’m stoked that we’re celebrating an iconic sport.”
Aug. 20, 2018, 2:31 p.m.
The California Senate on Monday approved legislation barring dine-in restaurants from offering plastic straws to customers unless they are requested.
The measure, which goes back to the Assembly for concurrence in amendments, was introduced to address the environmental problems caused by plastic ending up in oceans and rivers.
Sen. Henry Stern (D-Canoga Park) said plastic contamination is showing up in 25% of the fish sold in California.
Aug. 20, 2018, 10:29 a.m.
- California Legislature
Another major supporter behind a sweeping bill to end money bail in California has moved to oppose the effort after amendments unveiled last week granted greater power to judges to decide who should remain incarcerated while awaiting trial.
Three executive directors with the American Civil Liberties Union on Monday released a statement moving the organization’s stance from neutral to opposed, saying the state legislation falls short of its intended goals and would compromise the rights to fair court proceedings for criminal defendants.
“Unfortunately, this amended version of SB 10 is not the model for pretrial justice and racial equity that the ACLU of California envisioned, worked for, and remains determined to achieve,” read the statement from ACLU directors Abdi Soltani in Northern California, Hector Villagra in Southern California and Norma Chávez Peterson, representing San Diego and Imperial Counties.
Aug. 18, 2018, 11:19 a.m.
- California Legislature
California lawmakers have scuttled their effort to craft a new liability standard for electric utility companies in the aftermath of a wildfire, a leader of the negotiations said on Saturday.
“It clearly became a distraction,” said state Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa), the co-chairman of a joint legislative conference committee that was convened earlier this summer to address wildfire prevention and liability issues.
California’s large investor-owned utilities contend that the existing liability rules are too onerous and costly. Under what’s known as “inverse condemnation,” a utility company can be held liable for costs related to a wildfire involving its equipment, even when the company followed all existing safety regulations.
Aug. 18, 2018, 8:07 a.m.
No one needs to tell Kevin de León that his campaign to unseat U.S. Sen.
Aug. 17, 2018, 4:55 p.m.
- Ballot measures
A proponent of an initiative to allow sports betting in California received the state’s approval to begin collecting signatures to put the measure on the 2020 ballot, but some key players in the gambling industry distanced themselves from the idea Friday.
The state attorney general approved the title and summary for a possible ballot measure that would amend the state Constitution to allow wagering on basketball, baseball, football and other sports contests, officials said Friday.
The proposition is being driven by Russell Lowery, a political consultant who has not disclosed who else is behind the measure but has said in-state and out-of-state gaming firms have expressed interest. Lowery would have to collect the signatures of 585,407 registered voters by February 2019 to qualify the measure for the November 2020 ballot.
Aug. 17, 2018, 3:53 p.m.
- State government
California Gov. Jerry Brown announced Friday that he has issued pardons to 36 people, including three immigrants with criminal records who face possible deportation.
Brown also issued 31 sentence commutations for current inmates.
The governor has stepped up a focus on immigrants at risk of deportation in recent rounds of pardons since President Trump took office, while the federal government has increased arrests and detentions of immigrants who are in the country illegally. A pardon can be key for someone hoping to avoid deportation.