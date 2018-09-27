A GOP congressional candidate walks into a mosque: How Andrew Grant's constituents reacted to his outreach

The campaign against an initiative that would repeal increases to California’s gas tax launched its first television ad on Monday, asserting that Proposition 6 will put the safety of motorists in jeopardy by taking away road and bridge repair funds.

Armed with more than $30 million in contributions from the construction industry, unions and others, the campaign made a major TV buy to begin airing the ads Monday on the broadcast stations in Los Angeles, as well as other regions of the state.

The campaign has tailored different versions of the ad to address issues in each area of the state in which it runs.