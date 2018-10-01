Once California's governor vetoes a bill, lawmakers almost never challenge the decision

Roderick Wright resigned from the state Senate in 2014 after he was convicted for lying about living in his district. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill Saturday that opens the door for state legislators to live outside their districts while keeping a residence in the area they represent.

The new law follows the 2014 resignation of Democratic state Sen. Roderick Wright in response to his conviction for felony perjury and voting fraud.

Prosecutors said that Wright acted to make it appear that he lived in a rental complex he owned in Inglewood in order to run for the Senate seat in 2008, but that his true residence, or “domicile” under the state elections code, was actually a Baldwin Hills house outside the district.