They say terrible things about Nancy Pelosi. Her response: Just win, Democrats

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Josh Edelson / For The Times)

With less than two weeks to go before election day, Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom still holds a solid lead over Republican businessman John Cox in California’s race for governor, according to a new poll by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California.

The survey found that 49% of likely California voters favored Newsom, compared to 38% that backed Cox. The remaining 12% of voters either were undecided or said they will not vote in the November election.

Newsom’s strongest geographic bases of support were in Los Angeles County and the San Francisco Bay area, home to just under half the voters in California. Cox, a wealthy real estate investor from Rancho Santa Fe, was favored in the Inland Empire. In the Central Valley, voters were evenly divided between the two.