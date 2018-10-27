Early voting has started. Here's where you can cast a ballot before election day

If making it to the polls on Nov. 6 will be a challenge — or if you’re eager to cast your vote — you can go to a number of of early voting locations around Southern California.

Every county has slightly different offerings, so check the secretary of state’s website and your county’s specific information, which can also be found below.

Los Angeles County will open 10 early voting locations Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting at the registrar-recorder/county clerk office in Norwalk is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. As of Oct. 25, more than 1,000 people have cast ballots in person.