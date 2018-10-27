Early voting has started. Here's where you can cast a ballot before election day

Oct. 27, 2018, 2:04 p.m.
If making it to the polls on Nov. 6 will be a challenge — or if you’re eager to cast your vote — you can go to a number of of early voting locations around Southern California.
Every county has slightly different offerings, so check the secretary of state’s website and your county’s specific information, which can also be found below.
Los Angeles County will open 10 early voting locations Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting at the registrar-recorder/county clerk office in Norwalk is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. As of Oct. 25, more than 1,000 people have cast ballots in person.
Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom heads into the final days of California’s race for governor having outspent Republican John Cox by a more than a 2-to-1 margin this year.
That gap will likely grow even wider before the Nov. 6 election. The Newsom campaign still had $15.3 million cash on hand as of Oct. 20 compared with the $569,000 in Cox’s campaign account, according to finance reports filed with the state Thursday evening.
Along with Newsom’s significant edge in fundraising, the two-term lieutenant governor has had a solid lead in the most recent opinion polls.
California will not implement its new net neutrality law as scheduled on Jan. 1, Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said Friday.
The state agreed to pause implementation of the landmark law pending the outcome of a federal court case challenging the Trump administration’s rollback of net neutrality rules.
In a statement, Becerra said the decision was “intended to put us in the best position to preserve net neutrality for the 40 million people of our state. We are fighting the Trump Administration’s attempt to repeal net neutrality in the D.C. Circuit Court and we will vigorously defend California’s own net neutrality law."
The crowd outside campaign headquarters was boiling, the angry mood matching south Florida’s tropical heat, as Nancy Pelosi arrived to a shower of obscenities and crude insults in English and Spanish.
A lot can happen in 17 days.
Take the latest federal campaign finance reporting period, which ran from Oct. 1 to 17, the last snapshot we’ll get of California House candidates’ financial positions before election day.
In that time, Democrat Katie Hill spent just under $2 million on her campaign in the 25th Congressional District, about as much as GOP incumbent Steve Knight of Palmdale has spent in the entire two-year cycle.
A Sacramento lobbyist who was sued by former San Fernando Valley Assemblyman Matt Dababneh for defamation after she publicly accused him of sexual misconduct is seeking dismissal of the lawsuit.
Pamela Lopez announced on Thursday that she is filing a motion under California’s “anti-SLAPP” law, or “strategic lawsuit against public participation,” which protects a person exercising the right to free speech about an issue of public interest against being silenced through a lawsuit.
The action marks the latest development in the saga between Lopez and Dababneh, who resigned in December, one week after Lopez publicly accused him of forcing her into a bathroom in a Las Vegas hotel suite and masturbating in front of her.
An initiative to expand rent control across California is losing ground and now faces a large deficit less than two weeks before election day, according to a new poll.
Just 25% of likely voters say they’ll vote yes on Proposition 10, with 60% against the measure and 15% undecided, a poll released Wednesday from the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California said.
“There is really no group in which we’re seeing support for Proposition 10 at this point,” said Mark Baldassare, the institute’s president and pollster.
With less than two weeks to go before election day, Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom still holds a solid lead over Republican businessman John Cox in California’s race for governor, according to a new poll by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California.
The survey found that 49% of likely California voters favored Newsom, compared to 38% that backed Cox. The remaining 12% of voters either were undecided or said they will not vote in the November election.
Newsom’s strongest geographic bases of support were in Los Angeles County and the San Francisco Bay area, home to just under half the voters in California. Cox, a wealthy real estate investor from Rancho Santa Fe, was favored in the Inland Empire. In the Central Valley, voters were evenly divided between the two.
The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday endorsed Proposition 10, a statewide initiative that would allow for the expansion of rent control across California.
The council voted 13 to 1 to endorse the measure, with Councilman Mitchell Englander, who represents parts of San Fernando Valley, the lone no vote.
Proposition 10 would repeal a state law that prohibits cities and counties from implementing most new forms of rent-control policies. Los Angeles ties rent hikes to inflation for those living in apartments built on or before Oct. 1, 1978, and the state law blocks the city from changing that date to a more recent date of construction.
Democrats have yet to win a House majority and Nancy Pelosi’s return as speaker is by no means certain, but already she has one eye on the exits.