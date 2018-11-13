Democrats win back a supermajority in California’s Legislature

In his last campaign as governor, Jerry Brown rallied Friday against Proposition 6, tying the initiative to supporters of President Trump and warning it will hinder California’s efforts to repair roads and bridges.

“Prop. 6 is a scheme and a scam put on the ballot by some partisans,” Brown said at a campaign rally in Palo Alto. “Actually they are acolytes of Donald Trump. They don't have the best interest of California in mind."

The measure, which would repeal an increase in the state’s gas tax and vehicle fees, was qualified for Tuesday’s ballot by a committee funded by the GOP leaders including House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan of Wisconsin and Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox. Republican leaders hope the measure will drive conservative voters to the polls on Tuesday to boost the chances of their party’s candidates.