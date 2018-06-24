California Politics Podcast: Digging through the latest polls in November's marquee matchups

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi didn’t seem to mind much when Rep. Conor Lamb, a Democrat who won a special election in a previously strong GOP Pennsylvania House district, said he wouldn’t support her for speaker if Democrats regain the majority.

In a statement provided to Politico and the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, Democrat Gil Cisneros said “it’s time for new leadership” despite the San Francisco Democrat’s years of advocacy for California. Cisneros, running in the race to replace retiring Republican Rep. Ed Royce in Orange County, benefited from hundreds of thousands of dollars in primary spending by a super PAC tied to her, the House Majority PAC.