Assembly Democrats make pitch for $1 billion in healthcare spending in upcoming budget talks

Travis Allen addresses delegates at the California Republican Party convention. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Tension has been mounting between the GOP candidates for California governor, but on Saturday the pair largely refrained from criticizing each other as they made their pitches to hundreds of delegates at the state Republican Party convention.

As they spoke at a candidate forum, an attack on a fellow Republican would have led to an airhorn shriek and an immediate end to their speeches. So John Cox and Travis Allen slashed at the Democrats who rule California as they made their cases as to why GOP voters should unify behind their candidacies.

Allen, an assemblyman from Huntington Beach, did his best to hype up the crowd by immediately ripping into the state’s Democratic leaders for California’s deteriorating public schools, increased poverty and homelessness and crumbling roads.