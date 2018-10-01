Californians will get help clearing marijuana conviction records under bill signed by Gov. Jerry Brown

“This measure started as a bold idea but because of adverse changes in the federal tax law, it now confuses an already complicated scheme and could invite intervention by the Internal Revenue Service,” Brown wrote in a veto message for Senate Bill 539.



The bill was introduced by Sen. Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) to allow taxpayers to claim a charitable deduction for state tax payments above the $10,000 limit set in the tax cuts passed by Congress last year. But the IRS announced last month that it believed such plans, which other states have passed, were tax dodges, and is working to pass a rule that would nullify them by the end of the year.



The bill from De León, who is running for U.S. Senate against fellow Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein, would have allowed California residents to circumvent the new $10,000 deduction limit through a 75% tax credit to an existing state program that funds college tuition scholarships.