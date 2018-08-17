Assemblywoman Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) is the author of a bill that would make it easier to prosecute police officers who kill civilians. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Major legislation that would make it easier to prosecute police officers who kill civilians is on hold, but its author said negotiations will continue before California lawmakers break for the year at the end of August.

The measure, Assembly Bill 931 by Assemblywoman Shirley Weber (D-San Diego), has been the subject of intense debate by civil rights organizations who believe it’s necessary to hold officers accountable, and law enforcement groups who argue the effort is an existential threat.

State senators Thursday morning did not advance Weber’s bill, but instead voted to move it out of a fiscal committee, where it faced a deadline to pass by the end of the week. Now, lawmakers have more time to debate the issue, Weber said.