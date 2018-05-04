Newsom launches first attack ad — one that could help a Republican rival in the California governor's race

“It’s important for us to ensure we have an individual in Sacramento that’s not afraid to lead, and I submit to each and every one of you that person is Antonio Villaraigosa,” Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson said. “Now a lot of people say, ‘Herb, he’s your boy, your friend, that’s why you support him.’ I’m saying to each and every one of you, friendship has nothing to do with this. I have friends that I love who I wouldn’t send to the store to get a loaf of bread. Antonio realizes governing is not about doing what you want to do. Governing is about doing what you have to do.”