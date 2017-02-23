L.A. Now
24 arrested after video of off-duty officer firing gun during dispute with teens sparks Anaheim protests
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

The less we use Eric Holder, the better. The more we use Eric Holder, that means bad things are happening.

Senate leader Kevin de León, speaking about the former U.S. attorney general with whom California lawmakers are working on potential legal battles with the Trump administration

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
59°