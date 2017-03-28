This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones is hosting a community forum on immigration, where the guest speaker is the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
- Gov. Brown joined with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to criticize Trump's climate rule roll back.
- California expects to be unscathed by Trump's effort to scrap the Clean Power Plan. But California still intends to fight back.
