This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The official proponent of a ballot measure to split California off into its own independent nation called off the effort on Monday.
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein faced some boos in the crowd that showed up on Monday for her town hall in San Francisco.
- A Central Valley Democrat lost his committee chairmanship after voting against the recent $52 billion transportation plan.
