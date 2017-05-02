Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.

In my 17 years as state auditor, we have never had a situation like this. 

Elaine Howle, California state auditor, on allegations that the UC Office of the President "interfered" with the audit

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
80°