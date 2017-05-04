This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California legislators are hosting a joint legislative oversight hearing on the findings of an audit of the University of California.
- California has been building up regulations and legislation for decades that could dash Trump's offshore drilling hopes.
- Here's where California's GOP members of Congress stand on the latest healthcare proposal.
Most people don't even know who their congressperson is in many places. And now they'll find out. They will find out that their congressperson voted to take away their healthcare.
Nancy Pelsosi, with a warning to Republicans a couple of hours before a scheduled vote on the Republican healthcare plan to replace Obamacare.