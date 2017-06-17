This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The Orange County GOP is welcoming Rep. Devin Nunes as a speaker Saturday night. We're covering it live below.
- President Trump's top environmental adviser said Thursday that California's clean air waiver from federal rules isn't now under review.
|Seema Mehta
They don’t want me to talk to my constituents more; they want me to talk to them. They don’t represent my constituents. None of them represent my constituents…. They are a political organization asking me to pay homage to them. Forget it.
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), on protesters at the OC GOP's annual Flag Day fundraiser in Irvine