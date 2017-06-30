This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California lawmakers have tried for 50 years to stem the state's housing crisis. Here's why they've failed.
- Gov. Jerry Brown acted Tuesday to break up the scandal-plagued state Board of Equalization.
- Progressive activists are angry with Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon who shelved a proposal to creates a single-payer healthcare system in California, calling it "woefully incomplete."
|Seema Mehta
It’s not hard to understand why Faulconer didn’t want to be a sacrificial lamb for the National Republican Congressional Committee. He obviously knew what an uphill fight the campaign would be. It’s theoretically possible for a Republican to get elected governor in California next year but it’s not very likely. ... There’s no guarantee the landscape for Republicans will be better in 2022 than it will be next year, but it certainly couldn’t be much worse.
Dan Schnur, professor at the Annenberg School for Communications at USC, on why San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer decided not to run for governor.