This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- We examine what Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra may do about President Trump's immigration policy
- Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic leaders revealed a cap-and-trade deal, but a planned Thursday vote was pushed to Monday as negotiations continue
- Jimmy Gomez joined Congress on Tuesday after an extended delay. Here's why that makes extending California's cap-and-trade program more difficult.
