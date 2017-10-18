This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
You know, my whole life, I’ve been told to wait my turn and know my place. Well, it’s California's turn to lead. And California's place to be a shining example for the world and a stark contrast to the failures of Washington.
State Senate leader Kevin de León, kicking off his U.S. Senate campaign