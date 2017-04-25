This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- A scathing state audit says University of California President Janet Napolitano's office failed to disclose surplus cash and paid some staffers high salaries.
- An effort to ban the so-called '"Netflix tax" on streaming video failed in an Assembly committee.
- Challengers have emerged for two Republican incumbents, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) and Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton).
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
Accusations of hidden UC funds call to mind the 2012 scandal that rocked state parks
|John Myers
Tuesday's stinging audit of UC President Janet Napolitano's office revealed the existence of $175 million in "undisclosed" funds collected from UC campuses, dollars that auditors said were used for a variety of purposes.
And it wasn't the first time in recent years that lawmakers in Sacramento were told of an agency hoarding a hidden stash of cash.
In the summer of 2012, Gov. Jerry Brown's state parks director resigned after revelations that department officials had long maintained an off-the-books accounting system that hid the existence of $54 million in funds. The practice of hiding the money had existed for more than a decade, with the funds split between accounts that collected entrance fees and financed off-highway vehicle parks.
While those details differ from the new audit of Napolitano's office, the new controversy may share a couple of similarities with the parks scandal of almost five years ago. For starters, the dollar amounts involved added up over time. Auditors reported Tuesday that the UC money amounted to “budget surpluses” based on funding approved over a four-year period by the UC Board of Regents. Unlike the university, however, state parks staffers never spent their surplus funds — fearful of detection by the state Department of Finance.
The most compelling comparison, though, may be that both state government operations had publicly fretted over the need for additional dollars. Brown, elected in 2011 and facing a multi-billion dollar budget deficit, had pushed for the closure of as many as 70 state parks because of funding problems. The revelation of the hidden money came just months before voters were asked to approve new income and sales taxes that would help balance the state’s fiscal spreadsheet.
UC leaders have been lamenting their own budget needs over the past few years, concluding earlier this year that a tuition increase — the first in six years — is needed to keep the quality of the university's education from suffering. While the money identified in the new audit isn't enough to stave off those needs across the 10-campus UC system, the political perception of extra money could make the tuition efforts a harder sell.
The 2012 state parks revelations led not only to new leadership for the agency but also new accounting rules, many of which were recommended in a state audit completed in early 2013. But the parks operations are part of California's executive branch of government and controlled by the governor. The critique of the UC president's office presents a particularly tough challenge, in that the University of California has broad autonomy granted by the California Constitution.
While lawmakers and others can attempt to exert public pressure on the university, they do not control its budgeting practices. In a letter to auditors Tuesday, UC Board of Regents Chair Monica Lozano said some of the state auditors' recommendations for changes "threaten the University's standing as a constitutionally autonomous entity."