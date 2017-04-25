Accusations of hidden UC funds call to mind the 2012 scandal that rocked state parks

Tuesday's stinging audit of UC President Janet Napolitano's office revealed the existence of $175 million in "undisclosed" funds collected from UC campuses, dollars that auditors said were used for a variety of purposes.

And it wasn't the first time in recent years that lawmakers in Sacramento were told of an agency hoarding a hidden stash of cash.

In the summer of 2012, Gov. Jerry Brown's state parks director resigned after revelations that department officials had long maintained an off-the-books accounting system that hid the existence of $54 million in funds. The practice of hiding the money had existed for more than a decade, with the funds split between accounts that collected entrance fees and financed off-highway vehicle parks.

While those details differ from the new audit of Napolitano's office, the new controversy may share a couple of similarities with the parks scandal of almost five years ago. For starters, the dollar amounts involved added up over time. Auditors reported Tuesday that the UC money amounted to “budget surpluses” based on funding approved over a four-year period by the UC Board of Regents. Unlike the university, however, state parks staffers never spent their surplus funds — fearful of detection by the state Department of Finance.