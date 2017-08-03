Essential Politics
Reporting from Sacramento

Advocacy groups want to reverse a state housing rule they say disrupts the schooling of migrant farmworkers' children

Jazmine Ulloa
Workers prune grapevines at a Napa Valley vineyard. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
More than 30 community organizations and advocates are working to reverse a California state agency rule that requires migrant farmworkers to clear out of subsidized housing at the end of a growing season and move more than 50 miles away.

They say the outdated regulation from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, known as the “50-mile rule,” forces children to switch schools twice a year, causing most to fall behind and drop out. But state agency officials say support for the rule has been just as strong to regulate the limited supply of migrant farmworker housing.

The debate comes as California is struggling with a shortage of homes driving its affordability crisis, and a labor shortage in the fields that has brought new temporary guest workers to towns and cities along the state's coastal agricultural belt.

