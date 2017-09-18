“We are all disrupters ourselves,” she said, standing next to fellow congressional Democrats. “So we recognize it and respect it in others.”

Speaking at Sacramento State hours after the disruption , Pelosi said she agreed with the protesters, pointing to the Dream Act as only the first step to broader immigration reform.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Monday said she understood the fear in young protesters who shouted her down at a San Francisco news conference, asking for a legal path to citizenship for themselves and their parents.

Both press events were scheduled by Pelosi to discuss a legislative fix to help thousands of young people affected by President Trump's decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The Obama-era policy provided temporary status for some people brought to the country illegally as children.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York met with Trump last week after the termination of DACA was announced.

In Sacramento, Pelosi said they had come to an agreement to a "clean" Dream Act, which would provide a path to permanent status for citizens who work, study or serve in the military, without tougher border enforcement or increased deportations.

Meanwhile, Democrats are fighting with the president over the construction of a wall along the U.S-Mexico border. And House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin "has made it clear he wants some kind of border security," Pelosi said.

"That is not under discussion," she said. "We can discuss other issues, but we are not going to discuss how we protect the Dreamers."