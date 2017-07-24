This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Former GOP Senate leader Dave Cogdill died at 66
- California legislators adjourned Friday for a month-long summer recess
- After receiving pressure to step down because of his cap-and-trade vote, Assembly GOP leader Chad Mayes held a caucus meeting Thursday to discuss his role. Mayes remains in his leadership post, but another top Assembly Republican stepped down from hers in protest
Al Gore praises Gov. Jerry Brown for climate change victory while touting new documentary
|Chris Megerian
Former Vice President Al Gore has been promoting a new documentary, "An Inconvenient Sequel" — the follow-up to his Oscar-winning film about climate change, "An Inconvenient Truth." The media tour brought him on Monday to San Francisco, where he was interviewed on stage during an event organized by the Commonwealth Club.
California lawmakers just approved extending the cap-and-trade program, the centerpiece of the state's global warming battle. Gore noted the victory for Gov. Jerry Brown.
Gore said he was optimistic that the United States could meet its climate goals under the Paris accord, despite some research suggesting otherwise.
Some of the questions and answers drew laughs from the crowd at the Marines' Memorial Theater.