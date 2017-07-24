Al Gore praises Gov. Jerry Brown for climate change victory while touting new documentary

Former Vice President Al Gore has been promoting a new documentary, "An Inconvenient Sequel" — the follow-up to his Oscar-winning film about climate change, "An Inconvenient Truth." The media tour brought him on Monday to San Francisco, where he was interviewed on stage during an event organized by the Commonwealth Club.

California lawmakers just approved extending the cap-and-trade program, the centerpiece of the state's global warming battle. Gore noted the victory for Gov. Jerry Brown.

Gore said he was optimistic that the United States could meet its climate goals under the Paris accord, despite some research suggesting otherwise.