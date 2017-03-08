Another Democrat jumps into the 2018 race against Republican Rep. Darrell Issa

Democrat Mike Levin has announced he will challenge Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Vista, for his seat in the House of Representatives.

Another progressive Democrat has set his sights on defeating Vista Republican Rep. Darrell Issa.

Orange County environmental lawyer Mike Levin announced his congressional campaign on Wednesday, saying Washington needs “meaningful Congressional oversight of the Trump Administration.”

Levin becomes the second Democrat to challenge Issa in the 2018 election. Retired Marine colonel Doug Applegate, Issa’s opponent last year, also is running. Applegate lost to Issa by just 1,600 votes in November.

Levin volunteered on Hillary Clinton’s campaign last year, and has also worked for other Democratic candidates at the national, state and local levels. Levin also says he is a friend and former classmate of Chelsea Clinton, and a resident of the same dorm when they were students at Stanford University.

Issa’s 49th Congressional District stretches along the California coast from Dana Point to La Jolla, with San Diego County accounting for about three-quarters of the population and Orange County the remainder.