Antonio Villaraigosa says he hopes to increase voter turnout in the Latino community

Gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa joined former Los Angeles County Supervisor Gloria Molina and Mickey Ibarra, former director of intergovernmental affairs for former President Bill Clinton, at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes on Wednesday evening to read excerpts from the book “Latino Leaders Speak: Stories of Struggle and Triumph."

Villaraigosa and Molina are contributors to the book co-edited by Ibarra, which includes 33 keynote addresses delivered as part of the Latino Leaders Luncheon Series.

In his speech, Villaraigosa reflected on losing the Los Angeles mayoral race in 2001 and said he was told he couldn’t win because the support for him wouldn’t be there. He later was elected mayor in 2005 and reelected in 2009.

Hector Rocha, 39, of Hollywood, said he admires Villaraigosa, adding that the former mayor has “represented [the Latino community] in a good way,” and has encouraged him to help others register to vote. Rocha did not say whether he would vote for Villaraigosa in the governor’s race.

After the event, Villaraigosa said that his campaign will seek to increase Latino voter turnout for the upcoming governor’s race.

“When I ran in 2001 and 2005, I said, ‘I want to be the mayor for all of us,’ ” he said. “I’d like to see turnout increase dramatically among all demographics. But clearly, one of them is the group who votes the least, and that’s the Latino community.

“A big part of our campaign is going to be to energize and organize that part of the electorate,” he added.