- Gov Jerry Brown's budget director said on Thursday that the president's federal spending plan "is a complete withdrawal" of working with states.
- The state's congressional Republicans in vulnerable 2018 races are being lobbied hard on the GOP healthcare plan.
- California's continued use of cap-and-trade to combat climate change will mean higher gas prices, warned the Legislature's independent analysts.
Gov. Jerry Brown heads to Washington as Trump and Republicans offer plans with big impacts on California
|John Myers
Gov. Jerry Brown is headed to Washington next week amid increasing discussion of how proposals offered by President Trump and congressional leaders will impact the state.
The governor's four-day trip, which begins Monday, will be his first in-person effort to get a closer look at a variety of efforts by GOP leaders and to huddle with the state's congressional delegation. The only item officially on his schedule, according to statement Saturday, is a meeting of directors for the nonpartisan Nuclear Threat Initiative.
Brown joined the nonprofit's board in January. The organization's mission, according to its website, is "to prevent catastrophic attacks with weapons of mass destruction and disruption."
On Wednesday, the governor criticized the Trump administration's decision to ease off vehicle fuel standards that have provided a foundation for California's aggressive effort to combat the effects of climate change. In a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, Brown called the decision "an unconscionable gift to polluters."
Brown's administration also is under increasing pressure to plan for the likely fiscal impact in California of the congressional effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
No meetings on the topics were announced Saturday, though the statement from the governor's office said "additional meetings ... will be added to the schedule."