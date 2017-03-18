Gov. Jerry Brown heads to Washington as Trump and Republicans offer plans with big impacts on California

Gov. Jerry Brown is headed to Washington next week amid increasing discussion of how proposals offered by President Trump and congressional leaders will impact the state.

The governor's four-day trip, which begins Monday, will be his first in-person effort to get a closer look at a variety of efforts by GOP leaders and to huddle with the state's congressional delegation. The only item officially on his schedule, according to statement Saturday, is a meeting of directors for the nonpartisan Nuclear Threat Initiative.

Brown joined the nonprofit's board in January. The organization's mission, according to its website, is "to prevent catastrophic attacks with weapons of mass destruction and disruption."

On Wednesday, the governor criticized the Trump administration's decision to ease off vehicle fuel standards that have provided a foundation for California's aggressive effort to combat the effects of climate change. In a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, Brown called the decision "an unconscionable gift to polluters."