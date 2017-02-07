Public defender's offices across California are in need of immigration law training and resources, a demand that a state lawmaker says has been made more pressing under President Donald Trump and his threat of massive deportations.

Speaking before members of the Assembly Public Safety Committee on Monday, Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) urged support for a bill that he said would provide critical immigration resources to criminal defense lawyers working on the front lines. His legislation seeks to create regional and statewide resource centers to provide immigration law training and advice for court-appointed criminal defense attorneys.

"We all know that sometimes worse than the criminal consequences for a defendant can be the immigration consequences," he said. "Families can literally be torn apart."

The bill moved out of the committee with a 4-0 vote. Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) abstained.

No members or witnesses spoke in opposition.

Supporters of the bill pointed to a 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision that found the 6th Amendment requires defense counsel to advise immigrant defendants who are in the country illegally about the immigration consequences of their criminal cases. But few criminal defense lawyers have the expertise in that area of law, which can be as nuanced and complex as tax law, they said, and immigration law resources vary widely across the state.

"So many counties did not have the resources," Raha Jorjani, director of Immigration Representation Project, said of her work with public defenders. "So many counties were thrilled to have one immigration lawyer to answer one or two questions, and they would repeatedly, constantly tell me, 'I am not sure what I am going to do next week.'"