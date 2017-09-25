Attorney running against Dianne Feinstein is hosting Hollywood fundraiser

Pat Harris may be a long-shot candidate for U.S. Senate, but he's not fundraising like one.

On Monday Harris, a Democrat challenging Sen. Dianne Feinstein, will tread territory familiar to many prominent statewide candidates looking for cash: the Hollywood fundraiser.

The event will be held at the Catalina Jazz Club on Sunset Boulevard and is being billed as a CD release party for Carol Welman, a jazz musician and Harris' wife. Tickets range from $150 for a single ticket to $2,700 for a VIP dinner for two. (An email to Welman's subscriber list earlier this week advertised tickets for as little as $30).

Harris announced he was running last month on a platform that includes support for single-payer healthcare and a pledge that he will only take campaign donations from individuals.

Facing pressure from progressive activists, Feinstein has been coy so far about whether she'll retire or run again in 2018. Either way, she's stockpiled $3.5 million in her campaign war chest. As of June 30, Harris had raised no money except for $104,685 he loaned his own campaign.

Three other candidates have also filed to run against Feinstein: Democrats Steve Stokes and David Hildebrand, and independent Jerry Carroll.